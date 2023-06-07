Mayo Clinic, Google Cloud partner on generative AI

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with Google Cloud on a generative artificial intelligence application to improve outcomes, researchers and clinical workflows.

Five details:

1. Mayo and Google Cloud aim to make searching for patient information easier and more conversational, like a Google search. The Enterprise Search in Generative AI App Builder can now support HIPAA compliance and is ready for healthcare applications.

2. Medical information is stored in many different places and care teams typically put the data and information from patient records, clinical research and published guidelines. AI previously could scan the information for patterns and trends that led to operational efficiencies.

Generative AI has more sophisticated data review; it can condense and digest information, and create images. It can unify data from dispersed documents, databases and intranets.

3. Mayo was an early adopter of Google Cloud's Enterprise Search on Gen App Builder, and will now take the partnership to the next level. Google Cloud’s generative AI offerings build on years of research and will give health systems new capabilities to generate real-time, personalized, and unique interactions.

4. Patient data is protected through Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage. Hospital and health system customers partnering with Google retain control over their data.

5. Healthcare customers and partners will have access to anti-bias tools designed to avoid bias and unvalidated content. The model is taught to avoid inappropriate outputs.

.

"Our prioritization of patient safety, privacy, and ethical considerations, means that generative AI can have a significant and positive impact on how we work and deliver healthcare," said Cris Ross, Mayo Clinic's CIO. "Google Cloud's tools have the potential to unlock sources of information that typically aren't searchable in a conventional manner, or are difficult to access or interpret, from a patient's complex medical history to their imaging, genomics, and labs. Accessing insights more quickly and easily could drive more cures, create more connections with patients, and transform healthcare."