Amazon's One Medical expands partnership with MedStar Health

Amazon subsidiary One Medical plans to open its 11th clinic in the Washington, D.C., area, expanding its partnership with Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, ARLNow reported May 24.

The clinic will be located on the lower level of a newly built apartment complex in Arlington, Va., according to the story. It will provide "full lab services, preventative and everyday health visits, chronic illness management and mental health support," a company spokesperson told the news outlet.

One Medical started partnering with MedStar Health in 2020, referring its primary care patients to the health system's specialists. Amazon bought One Medical in February for $3.9 billion.