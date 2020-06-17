MedStar, One Medical partner to expand access to primary, specialty care

Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Health has partnered with primary care startup One Medical to expand access to primary and specialty care.

Under the deal, MedStar Health is now the preferred health system partner in Maryland. In addition, One Medical patients will be able to access MedStar Health's 10 hospitals and network of specialty physicians.

In the coming years, the two organizations will work together to expand locations across the region.

"MedStar Health is committed to building bold partnerships with organizations that share our vision for transforming healthcare and patient-first values," said Kenneth Samet, president and CEO of MedStar Health. "One Medical's unique, member-based approach to primary care complements MedStar Health's existing primary and specialty care network, allowing us to offer their members greater access to the healthcare services they need to live well."

