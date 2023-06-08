Memorial Hermann, UnityPoint Health join $25M round for data analytics company

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System and West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health invested in a $25 million series B funding round for data analytics company Carta Healthcare.

The company, which collects, analyzes and gleans insights from clinical data, closed the round June 8. It secured the first $20 million in November with participation from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham and the University of Colorado Healthcare Innovation Fund, which includes Aurora-based UCHealth and Children's Hospital Colorado. Carta Healthcare said it plans to use the investment to scale its operations and develop more products for health systems.

"There has never been a time in healthcare when it has been more important for us to embrace automation," said Matt Warrens, managing director of UnityPoint Health Ventures, in a news release. "Automation in healthcare isn't about closing the gap between need and lack of clinicians — it's about equipping our clinicians with tools they need to be able to continue to provide high-quality care more efficiently."