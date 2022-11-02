Mass General Brigham, MemorialCare join $20M funding round for clinical data company

The venture capital arms of Boston-based Mass General Brigham and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare joined a $20 million funding round for clinical data company Carta Healthcare.

Founded in 2017, the company uses artificial intelligence to create clinically actionable healthcare data sets. Carta Healthcare currently works with 20 health systems in the U.S., including Mass General Brigham, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and University of California San Francisco Health.

"We look forward to continually helping reduce the administrative burden and data entry fatigue among healthcare workers so they can spend their time and energy on research and face-to-face patient time and share best practices to improve patient outcomes," Carta CEO and co-founder Matt Hollingsworth said in a Nov. 2 company news release.

The series B funding round was led by Paramark Ventures. Other healthcare investors included the Colorado University Healthcare Innovation Fund and the American College of Cardiology.