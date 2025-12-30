Guthrie cuts patient falls by 87% with virtual care

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie has improved patient safety and its financial outlook since launching a virtual care center in 2023.

The Guthrie Pulse Center has saved the six-hospital system millions of dollars while reducing time spent in the emergency department by over two hours per admitted patient.

“The Guthrie Pulse Center is transforming how we deliver care by enhancing safety, supporting caregivers and expanding access to clinical expertise,” Guthrie President and CEO Edmund Sabanegh, MD, said in a December news release.

The facility’s AI-powered remote care model embeds virtual nurses, physicians and care coordinators with bedside staff, cutting patient falls with major injury by 87%. U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., included expansion funding for the center in his fiscal year 2026 appropriations requests.