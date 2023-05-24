How a Minnesota hospital increased scheduling volume using AI

St. Paul, Minn.-based Gillette Children's is using artificial intelligence technology to automate its scheduling, pre-visit registration, appointment reminders and clinical intake forms.

The health system has partnered with intelligent automation company Notable to implement an AI-based platform that automates and personalizes the patients' registration experience, according to a May 24 press release from Notable. The hospital has implemented the platform at 11 of its multispecialty clinics.

The platform has since allowed Gillette to sunset its tool for appointment reminders and has increased scheduling volume.