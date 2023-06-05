New Mayo facilities to use data from patient's wearables

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's new clinical spaces, part of a $1 billion expansion, will interact with data from patient wearables, the StarTribune reported June 5.

The facilities will use data from patients' smart watches and other wearables that track their steps, sleep and pulse.

"Digital and data will change the way healthcare is given and received in the near future and we're building with that in mind," Craig Daniels, MD, the physician lead of the expansion, told StarTribune.

Construction could begin as early as 2024.