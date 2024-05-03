Brigham and Women's Hospital taps MetroHealth exec as CNO

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has appointed Julia Mason, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services, effective June 11.

Dr. Mason is coming to Brigham and Women's from The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, Ohio, where she serves as senior vice president of patient care services and CNO for the hospital division.

Dr. Mason has more than 10 years of hospital leadership experience, previously serving as CNO of University Hospitals Parma Medical Center and UH Bedford Medical Center in Ohio, among other roles.

She succeeds Katie Fillipon, DNP, RN, who has been serving as interim CNO and senior vice president of patient care services at Brigham and Women's since January.