NYU Langone Health, Long Island hospital inch closer to merger

New York City-based NYU Langone Health expects its merger with Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital to be completed in about a year, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

"LICH is still a separate corporation, but its affiliation with NYU Langone means it can draw on our system's resources," the spokesperson said. "A full merger is expected in about a year."

In 2022, Long Island Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health received state and federal approvals to affiliate. This move made NYU Langone the active parent of the 306-bed medical center.

The organizations announced the affiliation plan in summer 2021. This new move, if approved, would give Long Island Community Hospital a new name and would make it a part of a division within the NYU Langone hospital system.