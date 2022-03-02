NYU Langone, Long Island hospital make affiliation official

New York City-based NYU Langone Health and East Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital have made their affiliation official after receiving state and federal approvals.

The two organizations first announced the affiliation plan in summer 2021, according to a March 1 NYU Langone news release. The deal makes NYU Langone the active parent of Long Island Community Hospital.

"Long Island Community Hospital is a valuable addition to NYU Langone Health's network on Long Island and will play an integral role in expanding the breadth and depth of our healthcare services to Long Islanders," Joseph Greco, MD, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, said in the release. "Together, we are committed to delivering world-class medical capabilities to all corners of the island, providing the highest-quality patient care to meet the needs of our communities."