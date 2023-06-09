Bon Secours Mercy Health unveils health data hub

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has released a health data hub that community members can access for free to spot and analyze local health trends, according to the Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The online resource allows users to search for data points like health outcomes, healthcare access and social determinants of health in the health system's markets in Ohio and Kentucky. The more than 70 indicators can be visualized in maps, graphics, charts and tables, the newspaper reported.

"Mercy Health has long used data to help develop strategies that will have the most impact on improving health and well-being in our communities," said Jessica Henry, director of community health in Toledo, Ohio, for Bon Secours Mercy Health, in the June 8 story. "We hope this valuable resource will be helpful to others as they leverage data to tackle public health concerns facing our communities."