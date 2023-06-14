How MedStar patients can get physical therapy in home, chat with therapists virtually

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has partnered with tech company Luna to provide in-home physical therapy to the health system's patients.

Under the MedStar Health Physical Therapy at Home program, patients will be matched with therapists at the times and locations of their choosing, while they will be able to communicate between visits via Luna's digital platform.

"MedStar Health is committed to building innovative partnerships with organizations that share our patient-first vision for transforming the healthcare experience," said John Rockwood, president of MedStar National Rehabilitation Network, in a June 13 news release. "Focusing on seamless coordination will allow us to offer patients even greater access to exceptional and convenient outpatient physical therapy care from the comfort of their homes."

Luna's other health system partners include Providence (Renton, Wash.), Emory Healthcare (Atlanta), Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City), UCLA Health (Los Angeles) and Scripps Health (San Diego).