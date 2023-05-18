Henry Ford Health taps Mass General Brigham AI spinoff for bedside medical coding

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has tapped an artificial intelligence spinoff from Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham to automate bedside medical coding.

The health system will use the CodaMetrix revenue cycle management platform for its more than 700,000 annual bedside services.

"Turning to autonomous AI for medical coding will create efficiency in our workflow, resulting in lower costs, reduced backlogs and improved patient experience," said Kevin O'Neill, interim chief revenue officer of Henry Ford Health, in a May 18 news release, noting that the inpatient bedside makes up 20 percent of the system's coding costs.

CodaMetrix has previously provided coding in radiology, pathology, gastroenterology and surgery for Mass General Brigham, Aurora-based University of Colorado Medicine, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Medicine, University of Miami Health System, and Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University. The company raised $55 million in series A funding in February with backing from Yale Medicine and the University of Colorado Healthcare Innovation Fund.