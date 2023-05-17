Kaiser creates new AI, machine learning grant program

The Permanente Medical Group, part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, has launched a new AI and machine learning program that will grant three to five health systems up to $750,000.

The program, dubbed the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and Healthcare Initiative, or AIM-HI, Coordinating Center, will give money to health systems using AI and machine learning to improve diagnoses and patient outcomes, according to a May 17 press release from Kaiser.

Applications for the program are due June 30 and will be reviewed by a national advisory committee and experts from Kaiser Permanente.

The selected organizations will then receive support from Kaiser over the two-year grant period.

"We're aiming to cut through the buzz around AI in health care to prove the promise and positive impact of this exciting technology for improving patient outcomes," Vincent Liu, MD, principal investigator of AIM-HI, said in the release. "In addition to supporting algorithmic research, the AIM-HI program will develop best practices, and improve the capacity for AI/ML deployment in diverse healthcare settings."