Mass General Brigham creates video with generative AI; testing it to draft EHR messages, clinical notes

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is testing out generative artificial intelligence for patient portal messages and clinical notes and has used the technology to create a video.

As other health systems have integrated ChatGPT-like technology into its EHRs and had it draft marketing content, Mass General Brigham also sees a lot of potential for large language models, according to Adam Landman, MD, the health system's CIO.

"We are taking a cautious approach to ensure the safety and efficacy of these tools," he told Becker's. "Importantly, our initial use cases involve a human to review and verify the generated content. Also, it is crucial to note that we are using generative AI to augment, not replace, our healthcare providers."

Mass General Brigham has been exploring its use to categorize and draft In Basket messages for Epic's MyChart patient portal and generate clinical notes from patient visit recordings. The health system also had generative AI produce an avatar-helmed video promoting a new desktop technology for clinicians after providing it with a script.

"We are also continuing to mature our AI governance to help ensure that AI is used in a way that respects patient privacy and confidentiality, minimizes bias, and adheres to ethical principles," Dr. Landman said.