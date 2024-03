University of Michigan Health-West has named Kate Veenstra, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer. She had been serving as associate CNO since 2021.

Dr. Veenstra joined UM Health-West, part of Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, in 2006 as a bedside nurse. She has spent more than 18 years in nursing and leadership positions.

UM Health-West includes a 208-bed teaching hospital in Wyoming, Mich.