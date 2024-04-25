AdventHealth taps 3 leaders

AdventHealth has made several C-suite hires in Central Florida, including a new hospital COO and a new campus CFO.

Here are the changes, according to information provided to Becker's:

1. Jorge Hernández Pleitez was selected as CFO of AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women, as well as the vice president of finance for AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.). Mr. Pleitez joined AdventHealth in 2014 and has held various leadership roles within the system, most recently serving as director of finance for AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women.

2. Ike Ichite was selected as vice president of imaging services for AdventHealth's Central Florida Division. Mr. Ichite most recently served as executive director of imaging services and respiratory care at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

3. Kevin Poole was selected as COO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.). Mr. Poole joined AdventHealth in 2021, most recently serving as executive director of operations at AdventHealth Orlando.

AdventHealth includes more than 51 hospitals and hundreds of care sites in nine states.