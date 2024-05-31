Mercy Health taps market CFO

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health has named Nikki Hutchison CFO of its Lima (Ohio) market.

Ms. Hutchinson assumed the role May 20, according to a May 31 Mercy Health news release shared with Becker's. She replaces Tim Rieger who is retiring on July 12.

Ms. Hutchinson has been with Mercy Health for 16 years and most recently served as the senior financial analyst for the Lima market, according to the release.

"Nikki has an ability to collaborate across all aspects of our business while ensuring alignment with our objectives," Mercy Health – Lima CEO Ronda Lehman said in the release. "That paired with the invaluable insights she’s made from her time with us make her a great asset to our leadership team."