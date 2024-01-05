Florida hospital names COO

Melissa Emerson, BSN, RN, is the new chief operating officer at Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Bethesda Hospital.

Ms. Emerson began her career at Bethesda Hospital nearly 20 years ago as a personal care assistant and nurse extern, according to a news release from the hospital's parent company, Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health. Since then, she has held various leadership roles, including the chief nursing officer position at Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).

She assumed her new role Dec. 20, and will focus on service line growth; improving clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction and safety; and expanding employee engagement.