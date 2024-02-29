ChristianaCare taps population health exec from Virtua

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has appointed Donna Antenucci, BSN, RN, vice president of population health operations.

Ms. Antenucci, who reports to Chief Population Health Officer Christine Donohue-Henry, MD, implements population health strategy and programming, including network development, contract management, clinician engagement, quality and regulatory affairs and risk coding. She also serves as executive director of ChristianaCare Clinical Alliance and eBrightHealth ACO.

Ms. Antenucci previously served as senior vice president of clinically integrated network operations and president of the Virtua Integrated Network, part of Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health. In this role, she led the integration of 257 primary care physicians and more than 1,000 specialists when Virtua acquired Camden, N.J.-based Lourdes Health System.

She has a master's degree in healthcare administration and bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix.