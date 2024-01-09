New Jersey health system taps 3 leaders

Holy Name, a health system in Teaneck, N.J., has added three people to its leadership team.

Suzanne Tammaro will serve as the system's chief marketing officer, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, she worked as vice president of marketing and communications for New York City-based Maimonides Medical Center.

Cynthia Ziegler is Holy Name's new vice president of revenue cycle management. She previously held the same position at healthcare services company Modivcare, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Finally, Donald Ecker will join Holy Name as vice president of integrated services. He most recently served the health system as executive director of supply chain management.