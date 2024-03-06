Oregon hospital taps VP of patient care

Lincoln City, Ore.-based Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital named Kirsten Ferren, MSN, RN, vice president of patient care services.

In her new role, Ms. Ferren will oversee ambulatory infusion, the birthing center, discharge planning, emergency services, imaging, inpatient units (medical/surgical and intensive care), laboratory, physical rehabilitation, surgical services and wound services, according to a system press release. North Lincoln Hospital is part of Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services.

Most recently, she served as chief nursing officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City.