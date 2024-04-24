Inmate shot, killed by officer in Georgia hospital

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an officer in Washington County Regional Medical Center in Sandersville, Ga., April 23, after what local officials describe as an attempted escape from correctional officers.

State officials are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which occurred just before 9 p.m. ET April 23.

Georgia Department of Corrections officers and inmate Jacob Henson presented to the 56-bed hospital for medical treatment for Mr. Henson's stabbing injuries, which were sustained earlier in the day during a fight at Washington State Prison.

During the course of medical treatment, a confrontation ensued between one corrections officer and Mr. Henson, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that "the inmate failed to comply with correctional officers and a struggle ensued."

The bureau said Mr. Henson gained control over the officer and seized the officer's pepper spray canister, subsequently using it to incapacitate the officer.

As Mr. Henson advanced toward the second officer, he still held the canister and sprayed pepper spray while moving toward her, according to the state agency. The second officer fired her gun, shooting Mr. Henson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county sheriff's office said the incident "appeared to be an escape attempt." It is not clear where Mr. Henson was being treated in the hospital, where the altercation with officers took place, and if the shooting took place in close proximity to other patients, visitors or staff.

The GBI reported one officer injury and is investigating the incident and the officer's use of her firearm; it will subsequently provide its findings to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the earlier incident at the prison where Mr. Henson was stabbed.