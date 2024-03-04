Ascension appoints 2 C-suite leaders

St. Louis-based Ascension has promoted two women to its leadership team.

Amber Sims was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, and Michelle Kohler, PhD, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer, according to a March 4 news release from the health system shared with Becker's.

Ms. Sims began her new role March 1. In this position, she will focus on positioning for growth across Ascension, according to the release. Her other focuses also include the health system's market and enterprise-level strategy community as well as enterprise portfolio management.

Ms. Sims is a veteran of Ascension, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief strategy officer. She also previously served as vice president and chief strategy officer for the Ascension Saint Thomas market in Tennessee.

Dr. Kohler will begin her new role June 1, following the retirement of Herb Vallier, according to the release.

Also a veteran of Ascension, she is senior vice president of human resources. In this role, she leads the organizational capability solutions team as well as executive recruiting, internal communications and organizational effectiveness support for Ascension's system office, Ascension Ventures, Ascension Investment Management and Ascension Capital, according to the release.

Dr. Kohler also previously provided HR support for Ascension's Florida and Gulf Coast and Texas ministry markets, the strategy and innovation team and the Resource Group.











