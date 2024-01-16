Mayo Clinic names government relations manager for Wisconsin

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has appointed Jennifer Shilling as government relations manager for the state of Wisconsin representing the health system.

Ms. Shilling, a former state senator, has more than 30 years of experience in state and federal government. She will focus on developing Mayo's Wisconsin legislative priorities, including advocating for patient-centered care, fostering strong relationships with regional policymakers and supporting communities the health system serves.

Before joining Mayo, Ms. Shilling worked as the government relations manager for a cooperative serving rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. She represented La Crosse and western Wisconsin in the State Assembly and Senate from 2001 to 2020, also serving as Senate minority leader from 2015 to 2020.

"Jennifer's arrival marks a turning point for Mayo Clinic Health System’s advocacy efforts in Wisconsin," Paul Mueller, MD, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic in Southwest Wisconsin, said in a Jan. 15 news release. "Her years of experience navigating the complexities of state government, coupled with her deep roots in the Southwest Wisconsin region, make her uniquely qualified to lead our legislative efforts. Having someone with her depth of experience leading efforts on critical issues like access to care and rural healthcare will be invaluable."