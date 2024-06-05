Mercy taps CEO for 2 Oklahoma rehabilitation hospitals

Tess Clemens, PharmD, was tapped as market CEO for two Mercy rehabilitation hospitals in Oklahoma City — 66-bed Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City and 36-bed Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City South.

St. Louis-based Mercy and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health business unit, own and operate the two facilities together as part of a joint venture, according to a Mercy June 4 news release.

Dr. Clemens has served as CEO of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City South since 2021.





