Children’s National appoints 3 physician execs

Children's National Hospital has added three physician leaders to its executive team, the Washington, D.C.-based organization said March 13.

Jacqueline Saito, MD, was named chief quality and safety officer, and vice president of medical affairs, effective March 1. Dr. Saito will also serve as attending physician in the hospital's division of general and thoracic surgery. She most recently served as associate professor of surgery at Washington University, St. Louis, and as associate medical director of supply and resource stewardship at the BJC Healthcare Center for Clinical Excellence.

Children's National appointed Nathan Kuppermann, MD, as the system's executive vice president and chief academic officer, overseeing research, education and innovation at the Children’s National Research Institute. Dr. Kuppermann was also named chair of pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Services. He will step into his new role in September.

The hospital also tapped Wayne Franklin, MD, as senior vice president of the Children's National Heart Center, effective in June. Dr. Franklin will join Children's National from Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he's held various leadership positions, including co-director of the Center for Heart Care and associate director of the adult congenital heart disease program.

"My focus since day one at Children's National has been on building a strong foundation for the future. People are a key part of this foundation," Children's National President and CEO Michelle Riley-Brown, said in a March 13 statement to Becker's. "These strategic additions to our leadership team bring national expertise in research, innovation, education, quality and safety, and clinical excellence to Children's National. I’m confident in the positive impact we will continue to have on pediatrics nationally and globally. Our future is bright."