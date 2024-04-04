Luminis Health taps CFO

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has named Stephanie Schnittger CFO.

Ms. Schnittger joins Luminis from Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health where she served as senior vice president of corporate finance, according to her LinkedIn page.

Luminis CEO Tori Bayless said in an April 4 news release that Ms. Schnittger "is a seasoned financial leader with a proven track record in resource management within the healthcare sector."

"Her consistent achievement of operational excellence across various business units and divisions will play a crucial role in advancing the health system’s financial strategy to achieve our ambitious Vision 2030 goals, as we continue to invest in the health and wellbeing of our organization and community," Ms. Bayless said.