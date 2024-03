San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan welcomed Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Holmstrom previously served as chief nursing officer at Abrazo West and Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center in Goodyear, Ariz. She has mentored and precepted over 15 doctorate and masters-prepared leaders in nursing, according to a March 18 Methodist Healthcare news release.

She will step into her new role on April 1.