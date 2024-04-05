Providence names chief risk officer

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has tapped Sara Gattie to serve as its next chief risk officer.

Ms. Gattie joins Providence from Travelers Insurance Company, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's. Most recently, she served as the company's vice president for complex and excess claim in the strategic resolution group.

In her new role, Ms. Gattie will collaborate with legal, compliance and other business partners to identify and proactively manage risks, the spokesperson said.



She succeeds Sheryl Vacca, RN, who recently started her own consulting firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.