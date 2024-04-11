Intermountain hospital names president

Andrea Burch, BSN, RN, was named president of Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo., part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Ms. Burch has been serving in the role on an interim basis since February, when Scott Peek's role at Lutheran transitioned to the president at Denver-based Intermountain Saint Joseph Hospital, according to an April 10 news release. She has also spent five years as vice president, chief nursing officer and COO at Lutheran.

In the permanent president role, Ms. Burch will continue to support Lutheran's integration into Intermountain and will lead the hospital's move to its new replacement home in Wheat Ridge later this summer, according to the release.

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S. Mr. Peek also serves as Intermountain's Front Range Market president.