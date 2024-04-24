Children's Hospital of Orange County taps quality chief

Emma Sandhu, MSN, RN, was named chief quality and patient safety officer of Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County.

Ms. Sandhu will oversee quality and safety efforts across the health system, reporting to Sandip Godambe, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer.

She has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as chief nursing officer and administrator of CHOC at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. Prior to joining the system, Ms. Sandhu held leadership roles at UCI Health in Orange, Calif., and St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, according to an April 18 news release.