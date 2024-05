Biotech company Cue Health is enacting a new cost-cutting strategy that will lead to the termination of 230 employees, constituting 49% of its workforce, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cue Health said the move was made in a bid to lower its cost framework and enhance its operational effectiveness.

Cue Health, located in San Diego, is known for its rapid COVID-19 test.