Ochsner Health names new CIO

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has named Amy Trainor, BSN, RN, as its new CIO and senior vice president.

Ms. Trainor, who recently served as the health system's chief applications officer and vice president of clinical systems, will now be responsible for the design, implementation and use of healthcare information services, according to a Jan. 25 news release from Ochsner.

Ms. Trainor is also working with Ochsner's digital teams to streamline tasks and enhance patient access. Some of Ochsner's key priorities for 2024 include minimizing inbox workload and enhancing documentation for providers.