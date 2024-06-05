Wisconsin hospital names CEO

Tami Chambers, MSN, RN, was named president and CEO of Grant Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Lancaster, Wis.

Ms. Chambers takes the helm permanently after serving as chief clinical officer and interim CEO, according to a June 4 news release. She has served as chief clinical officer since October 2018 and added the interim CEO title in January following the resignation of Dave Smith.

"My passion lies in driving transformative change, building and strengthening relationships and fostering a culture of excellence," she said in the release. "I'm proud of our accomplishments over the past five years, and I am excited to help lead Grant Regional into the next chapter of success."