HealthPartners names new hospital president

Emily Blomberg was selected as the next president of St. Paul, Minn.-based Regions Hospital and the Regions Hospital Foundation.

Ms. Blomberg will join Regions in June from Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she serves as COO, according to an April 23 news release.

She will report to Megan Remark, who was Regions' president since 2015 before her appointment in March as COO of the HealthPartners care group, according to the release.

Regions is part of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.