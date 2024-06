Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System has named Jen Connelly-Rosati vice president of financial operations, according to a June 11 post on her LinkedIn page.

She joins the health system from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, where she had served as CFO since August 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also previously served as vice president of finance at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.