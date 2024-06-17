Owensboro Health chief nursing officer takes on COO role

Owensboro (Ky.) Health has appointed Beth Steele MSN, RN, chief operating officer, a newly created position that will focus on systemwide operations.

Ms. Steele will retain her current roles as COO for Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and chief nursing officer for the health system. She began her new position June 10.

As system COO, Ms. Steele will build standardized workflows and processes across clinical operations and support and nursing services. Her role will collaborate closely with the system CFO and CMO related to finance, quality and patient safety.

She joined Owensboro in January 2022 after previously serving in leadership roles with Columbus-based OhioHealth and Premier Health in Dayton, Ohio.

Ms. Steele has a master's degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.