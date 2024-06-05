HCA hospital taps 3 C-suite leaders

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has selected a new chief nursing officer, COO and CFO.

Three notes, per a hospital news release shared with Becker's:

Sarah Tavenner was selected as COO. Ms. Tavenner previously spent more than six years as vice president of operations for HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center.

Rachael Stanton was selected as CFO. Ms. Stanton previously spent three years as the assistant CFO of HCA Healthcare's Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

Devin LaPuasa, MSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer. Ms. LaPuasa previously served as director of emergency services at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and as the assistant director of the emergency department at Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center.

"Our executive team has hit the ground running and is working on numerous advancements for our facility, including our new freestanding emergency room, Christiansburg ER," Lauren Dudley, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, said in the release.

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, a 146-bed, general acute-care facility, is part of the HCA Virginia Health System.