Arkansas system promotes CNO

Tammy Jones, PhD, RN, is now the chief nursing officer of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health in Little Rock.

For the past few months, Dr. Jones has been serving as the interim chief nursing officer, and before that, she was the hospital's chief perioperative services officer. In addition to CNO, she is also the health system's associate vice chancellor for patient care services, according to a Feb. 6 news release.

Dr. Jones joined UAMS Health in 2007 as the magnet program director and senior director of the system's Center for Nursing Excellence. She started her career as a staff nurse at St. Edward Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., before taking on leadership roles at Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System for 10 years.