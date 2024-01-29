Beth Israel Lahey Health names 1st chief nursing officer

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health has appointed Puneet Freibott, DNP, RN, as the system's inaugural chief nursing officer.

Dr. Freibott joins Beth Israel Lahey Health from University Medical Center New Orleans, where she most recently served as COO, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

She has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, previously holding CNO roles at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis; Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

