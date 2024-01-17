Bon Secours selects chief nursing officer for regional market

Cassie Lewis, DNP, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of Bon Secours' Richmond, Va., market, the company announced Jan. 17.

Dr. Lewis joined the Maryland-based health system in 2012. Most recently, she led Bon Secours Hampton Roads in Suffolk, Va., as its chief nursing officer. She has also previously held chief nursing and quality officer roles for other Bon Secours locations across Virginia, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Her transition to overseeing Bon Secours Richmond market will take effect Feb. 11.