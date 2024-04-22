Sentara hospital appoints 2 new execs

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge has welcomed two new leaders to its executive team: Heather Casseaux, MSN, NP, has been named vice president of operations and Debra Lee, MD, has been named chief medical officer.

Ms. Casseaux stepped into the VP role March 11, according to a news release sent to Becker's. She will oversee all strategic and operational aspects at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She has worked with Norfolk, Va.-based health system since 2013, most recently serving as service line director at SVNMC.

Dr. Lee transitioned to the CMO role April 8 and is responsible for care delivery, clinical quality and safety. She joined the hospital in 2016 as site medical director of the emergency department, and was appointed president of medical staff in 2023.