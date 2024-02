Savannah, Ga.-based Memorial Health has named Claudia Emami, MD, as associate chief medical officer.

Dr. Emami is a board-certified pediatric surgeon. She officially assumed the role Feb. 6, according to an announcement from the health system.

As the associate chief medical officer, Dr. Emami will work alongside Corbi Milligan, MD, the system's chief medical officer, to oversee and implement strategies to improve clinical operations, care quality, and evidence-based patient outcomes.