2 top execs exit Tufts hospital

Two top executives are exiting the Boston-based Tufts Medical Center March 29: President Diana Richardson and Chief Physician Executive Mike Tarnoff, MD.

Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine, confirmed the departures March 28 in an internal announcement shared with employees and obtained by Becker's.

"At times, leaders may decide after years of dedication that it is the right time for them professionally and personally to hand their roles over to other leaders," Mr. Dandorph wrote. "After thoughtful conversations with our leadership team, Chief Physician Executive Mike Tarnoff, MD and Tufts Medical Center President Diana Richardson have decided that now is the right time for them to make a change and depart Tufts Medicine."

Becker's inquired about the reason for the exits, but the hospital's media relations manager declined to comment further.

Phil Okala, COO of Tufts Medicine, will take over for Ms. Richardson as interim president of Tufts Medical Center. The health system will provide "in person opportunities to connect in the coming days and moving forward," so employees can meet Mr. Okala and discuss the progress of important initiatives, per the announcement.

Mr. Dandorph said he is working with Helen Boucher, MD — chief academic officer and the hospital's physicians organization board chair — to choose new leadership for the faculty practice. He will also be convening a committee of physicians to give "input on the Chief Physician Executive role and how to best ensure we elevate the voice of our physicians in major system-wide decisions."

"I remain confident that with teamwork, creativity and the expertise across Tufts Medicine, we will address the challenges we and our industry face while remaining steadfast in our commitment to our academic mission and to advance as a learning health system to deliver world-class, safe and evidence-based care," Mr. Dandorph said.