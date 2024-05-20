Moffitt Cancer Center taps CFO

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has named Joanna Weiss CFO and executive vice president.

Ms. Weiss joined Moffitt in 2006 as the director of internal audit and has held several leadership positions within the finance department, according to a May 20 news release from the cancer center. She most recently served as senior vice president of finance, according to her LinkedIn page.

"The healthcare environment is ever changing, and Joanna’s leadership will continue to be vital in securing Moffitt’s financial strength," Moffitt president and CEO Patrick Hwu, MD, said in the release. "Discovering the cures of tomorrow, while providing exceptional treatment and cancer care today, requires a strong foundation, and our financial team plays a big role in accelerating our efforts."