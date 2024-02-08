Maryland hospital names chief nursing officer

UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland has named Christine Lechliter, BSN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

Ms. Lechliter has worked at the hospital since 1995, most recently serving as director of nursing, a role in which she oversaw the opening of an admissions and discharge unit at the hospital, according to a Feb. 7 news release. As CNO and VP of patient care services, Ms. Lechliter will work closely with clinical staff to develop and advance patient care services.

UPMC Western Maryland is a 224-bed hospital and includes multiple primary care locations and four urgent care clinics.