Jefferson Health names 5 hospital leaders

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has appointed five new leaders across multiple New Jersey hospitals, according to a Jan. 24 news release:

1. Diane Juliano, DNP, RN, was named regional chief nursing officer. She most recently served as associate chief nursing officer for Jefferson Washington Township Hospital in Sewell, N.J.

2. Gladys Molina-Morin, MSN, RN, will succeed Ms. Juliano as associate chief nursing officer at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. She has served as the hospital's corporate director of nursing since August 2022.

3. Valerie Nerenberg, MSN, RN, was named vice president of operations at Jefferson Stratford (N.J.) Hospital, in addition to her current role as the hospital's associate chief nursing officer.

4. Frank Rocco, MSN, RN, was named vice president of operations for Jefferson Cherry Hill (N.J.) Hospital. He previously served in the same position at Jefferson Stratford.

5. Jenny Breunig was named vice president of operations at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa.