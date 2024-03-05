Catholic Health names hospital president

Meghan Aldrich, DNP, was named president of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Sisters of Charity Hospital and its Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based St. Joseph Campus, effective April 15.

Dr. Aldrich brings nearly two decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a March 5 news release.

Most recently, she was COO of Heritage Ministries, a senior services provider with locations in New York and Pennsylvania, according to the release. She also previously held nursing leadership and administrative positions at Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, including chief administrative officer and chief nursing officer for specialty medicine and surgery.

Sisters of Charity Hospital and St. Joseph Campus are part of Buffalo-based Catholic Health.







